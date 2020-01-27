Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lam Research by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $18,665,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $306.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $158.99 and a 1 year high of $316.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

