Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,706 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $38.50 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

