Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $7 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

