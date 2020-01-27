Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,021 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $133.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

