Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,910 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $162.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

