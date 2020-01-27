Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,427 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $29.38 on Monday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

