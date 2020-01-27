Equal 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $159.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Equal has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $234,103.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,156,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

