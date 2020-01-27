Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNB Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CNB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for CNB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CCNE stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CNB Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.