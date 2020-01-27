Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Anaconda Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – M Partners decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anaconda Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.