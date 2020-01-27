Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,806,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,470,000 after acquiring an additional 381,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

