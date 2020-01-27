Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Navient Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 120.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Navient by 77.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Navient by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

