Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (IEX:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

