Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MarineMax Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

MarineMax stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $464.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

