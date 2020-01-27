Essentia (ESS) Price Up 21.3% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $408,340.00 and approximately $39,796.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

