Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $309.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.22. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $261.52 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

