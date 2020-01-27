EtherGem Trading Up 12.4% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $74,612.00 and approximately $8,152.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.