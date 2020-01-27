Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million.

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $10.60 on Monday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

