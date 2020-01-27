EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0074

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $229,845.00 and approximately $514,359.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

