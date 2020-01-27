Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $96.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 357.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 206,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $11,214,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.