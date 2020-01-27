Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BUD. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

