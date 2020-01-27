Everex (EVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Everex has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

