Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Evergy worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EVRG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $71.63. 49,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

