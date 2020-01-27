Everipedia 1-Day Volume Hits $930,612.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Bancor Network and Upbit. Everipedia has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $930,612.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.58 or 0.03320227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00126762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,887,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,770,580 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

