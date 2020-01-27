Everus 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,348.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Everus has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $32.15 and $33.94. Everus has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and $2,348.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.83 or 0.05508530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033072 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About Everus

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,877,117 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

