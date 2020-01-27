EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $60,898.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

