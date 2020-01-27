Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) & Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Head to Head Contrast

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$125.71 million ($5.74) -0.89 Conatus Pharmaceuticals $33.59 million 0.41 -$18.01 million ($0.59) -0.70

Conatus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Evofem Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conatus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences N/A -2,868.15% -218.29% Conatus Pharmaceuticals -43.92% -51.74% -32.78%

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evofem Biosciences and Conatus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 101.82%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 288.16%. Given Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conatus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals beats Evofem Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function. The company is also developing CTS-2090, an orally active inhibitor of caspase 1, which is in preclinical development stage for treating chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis to conduct three Phase IIb clinical trials. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

