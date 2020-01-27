EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $400,100.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,835,940,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,561,655 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

