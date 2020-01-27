EXMR (EXMR) Price Hits $3.08 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

