Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,520,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.09%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.