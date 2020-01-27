Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

