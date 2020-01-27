F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.19 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.57.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.70. 1,654,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,585. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $279,326.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

