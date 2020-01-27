FABRK Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, FABRK has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. FABRK has a total market capitalization of $66.63 million and $859,592.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK Token Profile

FABRK (FAB) is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official message board is medium.com/@fabrknetwork.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FABRK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

