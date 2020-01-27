Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115,816 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,826,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $217.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.90. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $23,597,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,760 shares of company stock worth $127,627,499. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

