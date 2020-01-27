Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fang during the third quarter worth $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fang by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Fang stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $241.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.15. Fang has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

