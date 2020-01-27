Fantasy Sports One Day Volume Reaches $16.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 207.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $41,467.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

