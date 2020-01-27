FB Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

