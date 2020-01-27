Fearnley Fonds Downgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to Hold

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $351.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

