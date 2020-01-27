Fearnley Fonds Downgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOGL. Danske raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pareto Securities downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.42. 9,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,828. The firm has a market cap of $664.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.00. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $219.34 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

