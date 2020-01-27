FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $154.07 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 733.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

