Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.37 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and $8.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges including BiKi, BitAsset, Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.97 or 0.05524125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128270 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033147 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,375,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, IDEX, MXC, BiKi, BitAsset, HitBTC, Bittrex, Dcoin, Bitrabbit, Binance, WazirX, Korbit, Bitbns, Coinsuper, BitMax, Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

