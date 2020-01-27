Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 4.66% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 466,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after buying an additional 115,565 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,329,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 948,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

