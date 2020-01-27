Finablr (LON:FIN) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Finablr (LON:FIN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Finablr from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FIN stock opened at GBX 97.25 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.75 million and a PE ratio of -88.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80. Finablr has a twelve month low of GBX 86.50 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.40 ($3.00).

In other news, insider Michael Tomalin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,600 ($46,829.78).

Finablr Company Profile

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

