Financial Comparison: Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) versus Great Elm Capital Group (NYSE:GEC)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cheetah Mobile and Great Elm Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 2 1 0 0 1.33 Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheetah Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Cheetah Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cheetah Mobile is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 28.98% 22.27% 15.38% Great Elm Capital Group -6.66% -12.68% -4.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Great Elm Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $724.56 million 0.70 $169.72 million $1.18 3.01 Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.55 -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Great Elm Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

