Financial Survey: Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) versus Pretium Resources (OTCMKTS:PVG)

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stans Energy and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $454.56 million 4.35 $36.62 million $0.54 19.74

Pretium Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Stans Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stans Energy and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18% Pretium Resources 5.18% 9.57% 5.46%

Volatility & Risk

Stans Energy has a beta of 3.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stans Energy and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38

Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 66.10%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Stans Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

