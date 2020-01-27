Fire Lotto Hits Market Cap of $147,677.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOPBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $147,677.00 and $12.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

