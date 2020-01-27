First American Bank Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First American Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

