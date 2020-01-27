First American Bank Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,833.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,815.85. The firm has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

