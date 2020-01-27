First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $36.48 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at $799,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

