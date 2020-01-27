First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.88. 457,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,864,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 183,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 735,578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

