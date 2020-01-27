First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden Buys 2,400 Shares

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Community by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Community in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Pwmco LLC raised its position in First Community by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Community by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

